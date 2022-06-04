Budgam (J&K): A family of migrant labourers working at the brick kiln in central Kashmir's Budgam district where a worker from Bihar was shot dead by militants on June 2 has said it is planning to leave the valley. The worker Dilkhush was shot dead by militants on Thursday in the Magraypora area of Budgam while his co-worker was injured in the attack. The attack came hours after a bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by militants in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Mohammad Subhan, a labourer putting up at the makeshift tin shed at the brick kiln where the attack took place, said that they were scared after the attack and have decided to leave the valley. “We are terrified since the attack. We are not going to stay here fearing for the worse,” Subhan said. Recalling Thursday's attack, Subhan said that they were scared after hearing the gunshots. “When we arrived, there was total chaos,” he said.

There has been a spate of attacks on non-locals and members of minority community in the valley in the recent past.

