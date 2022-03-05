Jammu (Jammu-Kashmir): A suspected drone movement was spotted along the International Border (IB) on Saturday, after which the Border Security Force opened fire at it, officials said adding that a massive search operation was launched to ensure no weapons or narcotics were dropped by it.

“The humming sound of a suspected drone was heard in the morning at 4:10 am by alert troops of the BSF in the general area of Arnia. The troops fired towards the direction of the sound,” the BSF spokesperson said.

Pertinent to mention here that a drone movement was also reported on February 24 in the area of Jammu along the International Border after which the Special Operation Group of Jammu police launched a cordon and search operation and seized a consignment dropped by drone.

Several IEDs and three bottles of suspected semi-solid explosives and other warlike stores were seized from this consignment.

In the past year, security forces shot down two drones and seized their payloads, including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs and narcotics, in the Jammu region.

