Ganderbal: A semi-decomposed body of a non-local was recovered from a bypass road in the Sonamarg area of Gund in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday, police said. Police sources said that Sonamarg Police Station received information about the body near the bypass road at Sonamarg. A team of cops from Sonamarg Police Station led by SHO Younis Bashir reached the spot and recovered the body. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Srujan Kancharla, son of Sudarshan Karcharla, a resident of the Warangal district in Telangana. The cause of the death was not immediately known. Police said that proceedings under 174 CRPC have been initiated.