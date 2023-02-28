Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Shabir Hussain Khan, a 60-year-old man from Srinagar, locally known as the "Blood man of Kashmir" has donated 182 pints of blood so far since 1980. Khan, a resident of the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, says he has set a world record for donating blood, but the government has not felicitated him for his achievements.

Khan with an O-negative blood group, which is a rare blood group, said, "I have saved hundreds of lives by donating blood to the needy for the past 42 years. A lot of non-governmental organisations have praised me for my efforts, but the administration did nothing. Blood donors do not need huge cash prizes, we only need encouragement."

Also read: 'Blood machine of Bathinda', Biru Bansal donated blood 69 times, urges others to come forward

Khan also said, "The government did not acknowledge my efforts. Forget the state award, I have not been provided an old-age pension. People, who voluntarily donate blood get nothing from the government except for a refreshment of Rs 30, which is not enough to buy bananas. Only the media houses recognised my efforts and awarded me. I do not have any sources to bring the organisers of the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records here, but even the administration is not helping me in any way."

A few years ago, the then Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Asghar Samoon, gave me a cycle as a gift. I used to travel across Kashmir on that cycle to donate blood. I have only been hearing promises of an award from the government, but I have not received any yet. I feel neglected by the government, Khan added. An inspiration for many, Khan says if one is healthy, then the person must donate blood to save the lives of others.

"In this selfless journey of serving humanity, Khan says that he will keep on donating blood till his last breath. But it is my request to the government to at least increase the rate of refreshment from Rs 30 to Rs 100 so that the donor gets required nutrients after blood donation."