Rajouri/Jammu: A man was injured in a blast near the Army's firing practice range in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said. Harbansh Singh, a resident of Nonial village of Nowshera sub-division, was reportedly present near the practice range in Garhi when the explosion took place, police said. He is under treatment at a hospital, they said, adding an investigation has been set in motion. (PTI)