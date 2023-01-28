Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday targeted the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kashmir on Friday. Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently in its final phase in the Kashmir Valley. Local politicians like Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Tariq Hameed Qarra and Mehbooba Mufti joined Rahul in the yatra.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday termed the yatra as "maafi maango yatra". "According to a saying, empty vessels make more noise. Rahul Gandhi's yatra is on crutches. The National Conference on one side and the People's Democratic Party on the other hand are participating in the yatra. It simply means that there is nothing in the Valley for the Congress and it is now seeking support from other parties," Altaf Thakur, BJP leader from Kashmir, alleged.

He further stated, "In the rally on January 30, the Congress has invited 21 other parties to join the yatra, which is "maafi maango yatra". It simply means that the people of the Valley have rejected the Congress." Thakur accused Rahul Gandhi of working “against the integrity of the country” and joining those parties, which are working against the integrity of the country and are against integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the union of India. He questioned Rahul are you not ashamed to join hands with those parties? Will you apologise to the country and the people of Jammu and Kashmir from Ghanta Ghar?"