Anantnag: (J&K): National Conference Vice-President, Omar Abdullah Thursday alleged that the Kashmiri Pandits who were settled in Jammu and Kashmir were forced to leave the valley by the BJP. Omar who was on a three-day visit to South Kashmir was addressing party workers on the concluding day of his visit to Achabal in Anantnag district on Thursday.

During his address, he said: "Kashmiri Pandits had high hopes with BJP, they use to praise BJP and believed that steps would be taken to resettle them in the valley after BJP came to power. But what happened? Those who are settled here are also not ready to live here. Those (Kashmiri Pandits) who didn't leave the Kashmir valley during the worst phase of militancy were made targets of bullets in their (BJP) regime."