Srinagar: Former chief minister and People's Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the aim of "proxy parties" created by the Bharatiya Janata Part in Jammu and Kashmir is to make the unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019, as constitutional decision through them in the Assembly.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party convention in Bandipora, she said that the policy of BJP has been to create division among regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

"First they attacked PDP and created 'proxy parties', which everyone knows. Then they created division within NC in Jammu and made those leaders join the BJP," she claimed.

Mehbooba said that now there is a division in the Congress party as well and to her knowledge, this division is not happening on its own but is being done by the BJP.

"BJP wants to create two factions in the Congress party and want to use them for its use," she said.

Also read: J&K will become the crown of India only after the restoration of Art 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Replying to a question, she said that the elections will be held one day or the other, but expressed doubts about genuine winners. She said that BJP is creating division among the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir, to have their men at the helm. "BJP will make those people, who are their proxies, to reach the assembly and through them, they will make the unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019, constitutional and right decision."

However, she has faith in the people of Jammu and Kashmir since they can differentiate between proxies and genuine parties, which will defend their rights and freedom.