Jammu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) will enter Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as part of its final destination amid tight security measures in the Union Territory, sources said on Thursday. Congress insiders while speaking to ETV Bharat said that the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee is planning a grand welcome of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra at Jammu and Kashmir’s entry gate at Lakhanpur near Maharaja Gulab Singh’s king-size statue on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir’s prominent social and political leaders, including two former Chief Ministers, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and MPs of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are likely to join the march with Rahul Gandhi. According to reliable sources, former Congress leader, Choudhary Lal Singh, who in 2014 quit the grand old party after he was denied a ticket, will also join BJY at Lakhanpur.

The flag handover ceremony will take place at Lakhanpur. Rahul Gandhi, who started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, would culminate the rally in Srinagar on January 30 after covering more than 3,000 kilometres across the country. Earlier, AICC J&K in-charge and MP Rajni Patil informed that BJY would enter Lakhanpur’s Kathua district of J&K from Punjab on January 19 at 4 pm.

“After the night halt at Hatli-morh Kathua, Rahul will lead the yatra from January 20 morning and make a night halt at Chadwal. January 21 will be the break day,” she said. The rally will reach Jammu on January 23 and the party is planning a massive rally in the city, for which required permission is awaited from the authorities.

The yatra would remain in the Jammu region for over a week. Patil further added that the yatra would enter Kashmir from Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on January 27. Significantly, the Congress party is in the middle of a controversy regarding former minister Lal Singh's proposed participation in the yatra. Singh had grabbed headlines after taking out a yatra in 2018 in support of the rapists in the gruesome rape and murder case in Rasana village in the Rajouri district that year.