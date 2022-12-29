Srinagar: The Congress party is gearing up to start the Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the end of January. The yatra has united the scattered Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir while the leaders and workers are preparing to welcome Rahul Gandhi with fanfare. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti will participate in this yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, which will start from Kathua on January 22 and end in Srinagar on January 30.

J&K Congress leaders are holding frequent meetings to represent Congress as a stable and strong party. Former President Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Qawa Rasool, who did not even want to see each other's faces for the past years, are now engaged together in the preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress spokesperson Jahanzeb Sarwal said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is an opportunity to organise and unite the party in which all the leaders and workers will join hands to strengthen the party. The Congress camp had been divided in Jammu and Kashmir for many years and the formation of Ghulam Nabi Azad's new party weakened the Congress.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi security fiasco in Bharat Jodo Yatra: Updates in 10 points

However, Congress Srinagar district president Imtiaz Ahmed said that he will join this yatra with enthusiasm and it will prove to be an important step for the party's strength. Young Congress supporters also want to take a step towards secular politics by joining Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and will end in Kashmir after passing through 12 states. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandhavia had written to Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the Yatra in view of Covid. However, Congress said that the BJP government wants to thwart the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the pretext of Covid.