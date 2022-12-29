Baramulla: Syed Adil Zahoor, a native of Hajibal village, became the second person from Kashmir to qualify for the prestigious Indian Statistical Services examination. The results of the UPSC IES/ISS final result examination were made public by the Union Public Service Commission on Thursday.

Zahoor, who cracked the examination on his first attempt, is currently serving as Accounts Assistant in the Block Development Office Qaziabad. The Hajibal village was connected with a reliable electricity supply in 2002 while the road connectivity to the village came up during the last decade in 2010. Zahoor completed his initial schooling at Middle School Hajibal and his high schooling at Central High School Baramulla. He pursued his higher secondary schooling at Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Baramulla from where he went on to pursue his Bachelor of Arts from Government Degree College Boys, Baramulla.

Zahoor, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said that he pursued a Master’s degree from the University of Kashmir where he qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship in 2020. He then qualified for the Accounts Assistant examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in 2021.

He further said that he has worked very hard and he is happy to be able to crack the examination. "Our village has no electricity and I used to travel long distance to reach school and today my hard work has paid off. I am thankful to my parents and friends, who supported me always and this is such a great achievement for all of us," Zahoor added. The first Kashmiri, who qualified for the examination is Haji Altaf, who is now holding the Deputy Director General position. He earlier headed the NSSO operations in Kashmir as well.