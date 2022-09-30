Baramulla: Militants who were killed in Pattan on Friday were planning to sabotage the scheduled Agniveer recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and they had visited the rally site for gathering recce before carrying out the attack, according to police.

Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Rayees Mohammad Bhat addressing a press conference, said that the slain had come to Baramulla with a motive to attack army's recruitment rally, which is underway at 10 Sector Hyderbeigh headquarters in the district.

Specific inputs from intelligence agencies earlier in the day stated two terrorists were hiding in a locality of Wedipora village. During a joint operation into the area by the army, police, and the SSB, the militants opened fire, the SSP said.

"An AKS 74-U along with three magazines, a pistol and its magazine alongside two bullets have been recovered from the duo," the SSP said and added that their intelligence input suggested that they were planning to attack the army recruitment rally.

"According to intel, they had planned an attack on the Agniveer Recruitment rally of the Army. They were aiming to distract the youth involved and defeat the purpose of the rally," he added. "Necessary actions have been taken and site clearance has been issued," he added.