Sopore (J&K): Sopore police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmed were killed in a militant attack in Bandipora on Friday. They were laid to rest in their native villages. The militant targeted two policemen while they were on duty at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora.

Funeral prayers were offered to slain policeman Mohd Sultan at around 10 pm on December 10. Thousands attended his funeral. He was buried in the cemetery of his native village Shaheed Mir.

Muhammad Sultan of Sopore was the sole breadwinner in his family. Muhammad Sultan joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2009 and was currently on duty in the Bandipora district. He is survived by four young children, including his wife, and an elderly father. Yesterday, when his body was taken home late at night, mourning spread in the area.

Speaking to the media in this regard, Mufti Nisar Ahmed, a cousin of Muhammad Sultan, said, "We demand investigation into the case and seek justice for his young children and elderly father. Legal action must be taken against whoever is guilty."

Meanwhile, the body of Fayyaz Ahmed was taken to his hometown Lalapura Lolab today where SSP Kupwara Yugal Minhas along with a team of officers paid homage to him. Fayyaz Ahmed is survived by his wife and three children.

The family members demanded the government to take care of Fayyaz Ahmed's family and provide them with reasonable compensation so that their widows could support their children.

