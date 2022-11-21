Srinagar: In an interesting development, the authorities have decided to exhume a baby girl to take samples for establishing her paternity so that it helps settle a dispute involving SKIMS Bemina and a grieving mother. The body of the baby girl was exhumed on Monday. On November 3, a family from the Patlibagh area in Budgam said a baby boy was born to their daughter-in-law. They were congratulated by the hospital staff. However, the baby was required to be kept in the neonatal intensive care unit, an area where the attendants are usually not permitted.

After 13 days, they alleged that the hospital staff informed them that the baby is no more and handed it over to them. They took it home for burial and while giving it the funeral bath, they were told it was a baby girl. After burying the baby, they returned to the hospital and told the staff that they returned to them a dead baby girl instead of a boy.

Interestingly, the family claims to have written documents issued by the SKIMS Bemina that they had a baby boy. This triggered a dispute. Now the authorities are trying to establish the paternity of the dead baby girl. If it is established that she does not belong to the Patlibagh family, the second step would be to locate the missing baby boy.

Earlier, SKIMS Bemina medical superintendent Dr Shifa Deva said that a woman identified as Rukhsana was admitted to the hospital on November 3. She was treated by a senior surgeon for left Ventricular failure. She later gave birth to a baby girl, who was intubated as the baby was having perinatal asphyxia. She claimed the family had gotten it registered in MRD that they had a baby boy and not the hospital. Now the dispute will be resolved only after the dead baby's paternity is established.