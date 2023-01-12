Avalanche occurs near Baltal in Ganderbal district of J-K
Published on: 1 hours ago
Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) : A snow avalanche has occurred near Baltal, Zojila in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Thursday. No loss has been reported so far, reported ANI.
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A snow avalanche occurred near Baltal, Zojila in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district. No loss has been reported. pic.twitter.com/BdGLhOEOhz— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023
