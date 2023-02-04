Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir): An avalanche took place in the Affarwat area of Gulmarg Saturday morning. There have been no reports of casualties or any loss so far. The area has been notified as Red Zone and movement has been restricted. Tourists have been advised not to venture into the affected area, the Baramulla police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Earlier on Wedensday, two foreign skiers were killed while 21 others were rescued after a massive avalanche hit the higher reaches of Afarvat at ski resort Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. A police spokesman said that a group of 23 skiers and two local guides left for Afarvat for skiing on Wednesday morning.

As per the police spokesman, at about 12.30 pm on Wedensday, a massive avalanche hit Hapatkhud Kangdori point of Afarvat where these skiing teams got trapped. On receiving the information Baramulla police mobilized joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the site of the avalanche, the police spokesman said.

Earlier last week, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts which witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall a day before. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for the Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts. On Monday, an avalanche hit the Himalayan region in the Joshimath area in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (With Agency inputs)