Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the autumn arrives, the lush green Chinar or poplar are now dressed in red and yellow. The entire valley is bathed in hues of orange, red and golden. Cold mornings, mild sunshine throughout the day, and cool breeze in the evening add to the beauty of autumn season in the valley.

This season has its charm of changing colours of leaves on trees. Shedding of these colourful leaves creates a magical golden aura. Walking down the lawns and streets on these dry colourful leaves create a rustling sound. People from not only India but across the world arrive to witness this beauty.

The weather is fabulous with misty mornings, warm and sunny days but evenings have a cool nip reminding of the coming winter. The visulas that tourists have seen only in movies are now being witnessed by them in person. The famous Mughal gardens are the first choice of tourists in this season. The poplar trees double the beauty of valley.

Kashmir is known all over the world because of its changing seasons, be it winter, summer, spring or autumn. Different weathers have different visual appeal here. However, walking on the red carpet made by fallen poplar leaves in the autumn season is a different experience for tourists.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Priyanka, a tourist said "Kashmir is very beautiful. The weather here is amazing. We don't get to see these poplar trees too often. The rustling sound made by walking on these dried colorful leaves is mesmerising."

Busha Patail from Mumbai considers herself very lucky that she got the chance to see Kashmir in such weather. She said, "We have seen this beauty only in movies till now. The joy that we felt after coming here cannot be expressed." Alex, a tourist from Germany said "I really enjoy the fresh air and sun. Germany also experiences colour changes during autumn but it is different here. There are mountains all around, there is a lake with house boats. This is truly a heaven."

Autumn season gives an amazing experience of Kashmir inviting tourists to witness the beauty of nature.