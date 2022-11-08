Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): There is a popular saying in Kashmir that during Mughal era one of the kings stepped over the Chinar leaves during autumn. Fascinated by their bright red colour, he asked one his ministers, “Chi Naar” which means “What is this fire?”-

With reddish-orange fallen leaves gently kissing the lithosphere, getting accumulated in uneven heaps and metaphorically creating a spell of fire at the heels, the morning sun perforating through the shaky branches forming the impression of melting gold dripping through the quivering leaves substantially detunes the famous Keatsian phrase – ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’.

Autumnal beauty in Kashmir doesn’t lie only in the eyes of the beholder rather it rests on the falling leaves, in the trembling of the river, in the fluttering wings of cicadas, in the dozing of the sun that perforates through the leaves and in every object across the valley. One has to see it to believe it because in Autumn Kashmir has its own beauty, grandeur, magnificence, serenity and charm.

This season has its charm of changing colours of leaves on trees. Shedding of these colourful leaves creates a magical golden aura. Walking down the lawns and streets overs these dried colourful leaves create a rustling sound. People from not only India but across the world arrive to witness this beauty.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Priyanka, a tourist said "Kashmir is very beautiful. The weather here is amazing. As the autumn arrive, the lush green Chinar or poplar are now dressed in reds and yellows. The entire valley is bathed in hues of orange, red and golden. Cold mornings, mild sunshine throughout the day, and cool breeze in the evening add to the beauty of autumn season in the valley."

The weather is fabulous with misty mornings, warm and sunny days but evenings have a cool nip reminding of the coming winter. The visuals that tourists have seen only in movies are now being witnessed by them in person. The famous Mughal gardens are the first choice of tourists in this season. The poplar trees double the beauty of valley.

Busha Patail from Mumbai considers herself very lucky that she got the chance to see Kashmir in such weather. She said, " We have seen this beauty only in movies till now. The joy that we felt after coming here cannot be expressed." Alex, a tourist from Germany said " I really enjoy the fresh air and sun. Germany also experience colour changes during autumn but it is different here. There are mountains all around, there is a lake with house boats. This is truly a heaven."

The Kashmiri born American poet, Agha Shahid Ali once said -‘I will die in autumn in Kashmir’. Perchance, Shahid pined to taste death in a season when it is the tastiest in autumn. Perhaps Agha also believed like Samuel Taylor Coleridge that ‘Death is the mead of life’.