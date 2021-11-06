Srinagar: A five-day theatre workshop organised by the Actors Creative Theater at Tagore Hall in Srinagar was concluded on Friday. The workshop was attended by local actors and people associated with theatre apart from young aspirants.

During the workshop, renowned local and national level theatre directors introduced the participants to the new and basic codes of theatre which may attract the people to the theatre in the future.

While on one hand, those associated with the theatre are trying to restore the traditional theatre in the Kashmir Valley. On the other hand, many non-local directors also wanted to act as a bridge to strengthen the theatre by looking at its historical background to highlight the importance of traditional theatre.

Theatre director Tariq Hameed said that there is no shortage of talent and ability in the Kashmir Valley, but they need to brush their skills and provide a better platform.

Although the theatre In the Valley has been on the verge of extinction, the concerned agencies are now making efforts to revive it through drama festivals and other stage shows. Efforts by people associated with the theatre can also be useful in restoring the traditional theatre here.

Mushtaq Ali Khan, another theatre artist, said that there is a need to move beyond traditional things and bring theatre in Kashmir in line with the requirements of modern times.

