Arunachal Pradesh : Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a May Day call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure. This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which has been immediately constituted to investigate the causes of the accident.

It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on the Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) and over 1800 service flying hours between them. The aircraft was inducted into service in June 2015.

On October 21, Army helicopter had met an accident. In which five personnel were onboard when the mishap took place. Four mortal remains have been retrieved by the late evening of 21 October. As per the latest reports, efforts are on to retrieve the fifth body.

Four persons including pilot were killed in an Army helicopter crash in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The advanced light helicopter, carrying five Army personnel, was on regular sorties.The incident took place at 10.43 am at Singging near Migging, around 25 km from district headquarters Tuting. A rescue team reached the spot and search operation is underway. Two choppers, one each of Army and India Air Force, were deployed for the search and rescue operation.