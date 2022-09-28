Jammu and Kashmir: BJP State General Secretary Ashok Kaul has indicated that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory are expected to be held in March or April next year (2023). He said that the election dates can be announced after the publication of the final electoral roll by November 25 this year. Only after this, the Election Commission will start preparations for the upcoming elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

J-K assembly elections may be held in March-April next year: BJP's Ashok Kaul

In response to a question about thousands of daily wage workers posted in various departments, Ashok Kaul said that very soon all of them will be brought under the minimum wage category. Ashok Kaul had come to attend a meeting held at the BJP head office in Bandipora on September 28. The meeting was convened to review the Seva Pakwada program. On this occasion, he urged all the senior BJP leaders and workers from J&K to leave no stone unturned to make the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah a grand success.