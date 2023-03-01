Srinagar: Asia's longest cycle race from Kashmir to Kanyakumari was flagged off Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar here on Wednesday. The ultra cycle race being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, was flagged off from Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar by Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar Bhiduri.

Officials said that the cycle race is recognised by World Ultra Cycling Association, USA and declared as the Asian Ultra Cycling Championship and World Ultra Cycling Championship. The participants shall peddle in Solo, Team of 2, Team of 4 with cut-off time of 12 days, 10 days and 8 days respectively.

The 3,651 km-long race with total elevation gain of 1895p mts started from Srinagar and will end in the Southern tip of the Indian Peninsula, Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The route of the cycle race passes through 12 major states, three major metropolises and over 20 major cities. Officials said that all the arrangements for safe and successful conduct of the event have been made, including security and assistance teams.

Riders will be supported by their respective crew members and support vehicles to finish the race. The solo riders are Dr. Amrit Samarth, Sahil Sachdeva, Sumer Bansal, Dhiraj Kalsait, Shubham Das, Mahesh Kini, Atul Kadu, Vikram Uniyal, Manish Saini, Indrajeet Vardhan, Geeta Rao and 'Amoeba' Ravindra Reddy.

The teams include Maha Cycling Squad, Maharashtra Police, ADCA and Amravati Riders. Speaking to the media after flagging off the race, Vijay Kumar said that the ultra cycle race shows endurance and passion of the participants. He said that sports symbolises passion to do accomplish anything in life.He said that the government was committed to provide sports facilities in every nook and corner of the valley.

Jitendra Nayak, Project Director for Race Across India (RAIN) said that the iconic race is the first of its kind to be held in India. A team of 100 officials have been deployed to ensure fair and safe race, Nayak informed. Other top civil and police officials were also present when the Cycle rally was flagged off.