Jammu (Jammu-Kashmir): As the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to meet and discuss the prevailing situation in the Union Territory and have wider consultations on the way forward for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on December 21, right-wing activists have decided to protest in Jammu against the meet as they say that the Gupkar Alliance is deceiving the people of Jammu and Kashmir over the restoration of article 370 and 35 (A).

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will hold a meeting at the residence of the chairman Farooq Abdullah at Jammu on December 21 and this will be its second meeting. The first meeting was held in August when the leaders adopted a resolution to restore the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Articles 370 and 35 (A).

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bajrang Dal president, Rakesh Bajrangi said that the "Gupkar gang" was deceiving Kashmiris and the Jammu and Kashmir administration should arrest these leaders so that the peace situation in Jammu and Kashmir would not deteriorate adding that whatever decision is to be taken regarding Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by Delhi.

He further said that these people who speak against the country and are in favour of talks with Pakistan should not be given permission for it.

Meanwhile, leading social activist Sohail Kazmi said that it is a positive set-up as in democracy every political party has the right o put up its agenda.

Former IAS officer Khalid Hussain said that it is a welcome step that PAGD has convened a second meeting. He said that holding these meetings has started political activities in Jammu and Kashmir which is an indication that the Assembly elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir.

READ: SIA creation aimed at strengthening repressive apparatus in JK: PAGD