J&K: Army soldier allegedly dies by suicide in Poonch
Published on: 11 hours ago
Jammu (J&K): An army personnel has allegedly died by suicide using his own service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Official sources said that an army official shot himself with his service rifle in Poonch.
They said that although the soldier was shifted to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case under the relevant provisions and started an investigation into the incident.
