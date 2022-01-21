Pooch (Jammu-Kashmir): Indian Army on Friday recovered a huge consignment of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said. Based on specific inputs of narcotic smuggling taking place through the Line of Control in Poonch, the Indian Army along with JKP launched relentless operations in the area.

The operations were backed up with a well integrated surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the Line of Control.

"On 19 and 20 January 2022, Narcotics weighing approximately 31 kg have been recovered in a search operation conducted by the Indian Army and J&K Police, very close to the LoC, " the officials added.

