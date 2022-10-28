Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps, on behalf of all ranks, paid rich tributes on Friday to rifleman Kulbushan Manta who had made the supreme sacrifice on 27 Oct, 2022, in a joint cordon and search operation of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in village Washran, Baramulla district, here. The joint operation was launched on 26 Oct.

Late rifleman Kulbushan Manta had suffered a gunshot wound and had been evacuated by helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. The braveheart breathed his last at 12.30 PM on 27 Oct 22.

Late rifleman Kulbushan Manta was twenty seven years old and had joined Army in 2014. He belonged to village Gaunth of Kupvi (ST) Tehsil in Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh. The braveheart is survived by his wife.

Also Read: Army chief condoles death of jawan in line of duty in Siachen

The mortal remains of late rifleman Kulbushan Manta are being taken for last rites to his native place at village Gaunth, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being.