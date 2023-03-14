Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): A free medical camp was organised by 55 Rashtriya Rifles in Karimabad area of ​​south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday in which thousands of people were benefited, officials said. The locals were medically examined by doctors, while medicines will also be distributed free of cost.

In addition to army doctors, local doctors also participated in the medical camp where they conducted medical check-up on the patients. Besides, a counselling session was also held on the occasion as per an official. This medical camp was organised by the army with the aim of providing medical facilities as well as medicines to the people living in the rural areas.

Also read: Indian Army organises medical camp at JK's Newa village

It is worth mentioning that Karimabad is a village in Pulwama district, which was often in the headlines due to its militant activities and in Pulwama district most of the youths of this village joined militant organisations and were killed in separate encounters. While it used to be difficult for the army or the police and other forces to go to this area, a few months ago the police declared this village as a militant-free area and said that all the militants from the village had been killed by the police and security forces.

The medical camp signifies the return of normalcy in the restive south Kashmir village as per the security forces' point of view. Meanwhile, the locals in Karimabad of the area thanked the army for organising the medical camp and said that such medical camps should be organised in the future so that the people of the area can get better medical care. Locals said that the medical facilities in this area are insufficient due to which the people here have to visit the medical centres of Pulwama district headquarters.