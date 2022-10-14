Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Army officers laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Army Assault Canine 'Zoom', which passed away at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital where it was undergoing treatment after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir on October 9.

Army officers lay wreath on mortal remains of Army dog 'Zoom'

Army canine 'Zoom', which was injured during an encounter in the Anantnag district, died while undergoing treatment at Military Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar on October 13. An official said that the dog that was undergoing treatment at a veterinary hospital died around 12 pm on Thursday. He said that apparently it was improving and responding well to the treatment, however, it suddenly started gasping and soon collapsed.

Earlier, 'Zoom' was operated upon as it had gunshot wounds on the face and rear right leg. 'Zoom', the official said, was tasked with clearing the house where militants were hiding during an encounter in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on October 10.

“The dog went inside the house and attacked the militants. During the operation it was shot twice, resulting in critical injuries.” Zoom, Melanois or Belgian Shepherd, was born in September 2020 and joined the Army’s 28 Army Dog Unit (ADU), having a service of eight months.