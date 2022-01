Kupwara (Jammu-Kashmir): A 41-year-old Junior Commissioned Officer died of a cardiac arrest along the Line of Control in Sona Pindi Gali in Machil Sector in Kupwara, officials said on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as one Mohinder Kumar of 3 Raj Rifles.

"The officer suffered a massive cardiac arrest this morning leading to his instant death", officials added.