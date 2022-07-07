Kathua (J&K): An army major was arrested in the case involving the murder of a minor boy in J&K's Kathua district. The body of 10-year-old boy Praney Kumar was recovered in Kathua on Wednesday. According to police, the body was found in a bag in Syedpur village of Block Nagri in the district. The young boy's body was found in the bushes in a nearby field and his mouth, arms and legs were tied with cloth and plastic tape.

Praney had not returned home from private tuition on Tuesday and later his body stuffed in a gunny bag was recovered from the bushes on the outskirts of the village shortly after midnight, a police official said. The body bore injury marks which indicate that he resisted his murder, the officer said, adding the exact cause of the death will be known only after the postmortem report is received.

“We have detained four persons in connection with the murder and one of them is a major, Pawan Kumar Saini, who is a neighbour of the deceased boy. The other three are juveniles,” SSP Kathua, RC Kotwal said, adding “it is a heinous crime and will be thoroughly investigated”. According to the police, the real reason for the murder may be enmity.