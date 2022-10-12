Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir ) : The army dog that was injured in Ananthnag encounter - Zoon is after a surgery was performed on him. The dog had its rear leg fractured with splinter injuries on his face.

According to the doctors the injuries have been treated and the next 24-48 hours are critical for it. The male dog is under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar Indian Army officials said on Wednesday.

In an operation in Kokernag, Anantnag, Army's dog 'Zoom' attacked terrorists and received two gunshot injuries. In spite of that, the dog continued on with its mission and neutralised two terrorists. Presently the canine is under treatment in Srinagar.