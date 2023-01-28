Jammu: At least 11 people, including labourers, have been detained for their alleged suspicious activities, capturing pictures of vital installations in the Arnia area on the city outskirts. Confirming the detention, police sources on Saturday said, "Army (Territorial Army) troops on Friday detained 11 persons (names withheld) from bordering the Arnia belt of Jammu district for their suspicious activities/clicking pictures of some vital army installations in the area."

"The detainees allegedly have some contact numbers of Pakistan in their mobile phones," sources said, adding, "They were taken into custody and later were shifted to the Army camp for questioning." Police sources added that five of them (the detained labourers) belonged to Gool (Reasi) and the rest six to different localities of Poonch districts.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said 180 militants were neutralised last year and there has been a corresponding reduction of 55 per cent in civilian killings and 58 per cent in the martyrdom of security forces. "The security grid has been strengthened and anti-terror operations have been intensified through direct attacks on the ecosystem that supports and finances terror," he said.

On Wednesday, security forces busted two hideouts in Poonch and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said. A search operation was launched by Army troops and assisted by police and CRPF in Kalai Top, Shiendra, Ratta Jabbar and adjoining areas, they added. One hideout has been busted in the Ratta Jabara forest and another in the Dhoba forest. During the search operation, they recovered two AK rifles, three magazines and 35 rounds of ammunition, the police said.