Bandipora (Jammu-Kashmir): An Army chopper crashed at Gujran Nallah in the Tulail quarter of north Kashmir's Gurez valley of Bandipora district on Friday afternoon. A rescue operation is currently underway.

Sources say that the fate of the pilot and co-pilot was being ascertained. It is believed that the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely, but there was no word from officials yet.

Meanwhile, SDM Gurez said that the communication with the army chopper has been lost. "We are ascertaining the details," he said.