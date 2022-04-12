Srinagar: A record 102 flights operated at the Srinagar international airport on Monday making it the busiest day in history for the authorities.

As per a Srinagar airport spokesman, 7,305 passengers arrived at the airport on 51 flights while 7,894 passengers departed on as many flights. "Our traffic on 11 Apr 2022: Arrivals: 7,305 passengers on 51 flights; Departures: 7,894 passengers on 51 flights; Total: 15,199 passengers on 102 flights," the spokesman said. Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh while reacting to the development, said, "Another milestone crossed. Another record was broken. A century of flights".

Earlier, the authorities had said that March 28 was the busiest day at the airport when a record 90 flights carrying 15,014 passengers flew to and fro Srinagar airport. Authorities have said that they will build a new terminal building at the airport to accommodate more passengers.

