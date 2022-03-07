Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): A 20-year-old woman from Srinagar who was grievously injured in Sunday's grenade attack succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Monday morning taking the total deaths in the attack to two.

Officials identified her as Rafiya Nazir of Hazratbal, Srinagar. More than 20 civilians and a cop were injured in the explosion.

A 60-year-old man identified as Muhammad Aslam Makhdoomi of Srinagar had also succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Sunday.

According to police, the unidentified militants had lobbed a grenade towards security forces in Amira Kadal market near Lal Chowk in which more than 20 civilians were injured due to splinters. The injured were rushed to SMHS hospital, nearly 2 kilometres away from the spot of the incident, by police and locals.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have got vital clues from CCTV and other evidence and will nab the attacker soon. Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said in a statement that the police is working to smash the grenade attacking module in Srinagar.

Earlier, in January this year, a similar attack took place near the same place in which 10 civilians were injured.

