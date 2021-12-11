Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): The parks in the city, which used to be flooded with human rights activists on International Human Rights Day on December 10, wore a deserted look this year after the abrogation of article 370.

An eerie silence was witnessed at most of the public parks in Kashmir that once used to be buzzing with the people seeking the whereabouts of their loved ones, who disappeared during decades of conflict.

Pratap Park in Srinagar used to be flooded with people speaking on the human rights violation in Kashmir, however, after the abrogation of article 370, public speaking has vanished following the fear of detention and arrests.

An eerie of silence on International Human Rights Day in Kashmir

Last month, a prominent human rights activist from the Kashmir Valley, Khurram Pervez, was arrested over his alleged anti-national activities. He has currently been lodged in Tihar jail.

Human rights activists say that human rights violations have been going on in Kashmir for the last 30 years adding that human rights activists and democracies around the world remain silent about the situation in Kashmir.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the chairman of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Ahsan Unto, said that he wants the world to take serious note of the human rights violations in Kashmir.

READ: India objects UN Human Rights chief's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir

He also said that since mainstream political parties say that India is a democratic country, then they should take serious note of the human rights violations taking place in Kashmir and restore these rights. Right from the arrest to disappearances to stopping of traffic while an army convoy passes the way, the rights are being violated, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the separatist Hurriyat Conference also said that human rights violations are on the rise in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that violations of basic human rights have been on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir for the last three decades in general and since August 5, 2019, in particular.

Regarding the protection of human rights, Hurriyat said that all kinds of violations are unacceptable, be it by the government or the recent targeted killings of minorities and non-state actors, the universal principle of upholding human rights applies to all human beings regardless of their identity.

The Hurriyat Conference also urged the authoritative International Human Rights Organisations, the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Asia Watch, the National Human Rights Commission and countries around the world to know the seriousness in Jammu and Kashmir with respect to the human rights violations.

Take serious note of the violations of rights and take effective and efficient measures for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners and prisoners including Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Dr Maulvi Muhammad Omar Farooq, it added.