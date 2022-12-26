Srinagar: Under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a high-level meeting will be held on December 29 on Jammu and Kashmir in which the economy, economic development and development of Jammu and Kashmir, tourism sector and employment will be discussed. Jammu and Kashmir will be represented by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta in this meeting and the financial budget 2023-24 will also be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting will also review the progress of Centrally supported schemes and further development of the tourism sector. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will speak about the assistance given by the Central government to Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the implementation of construction projects, implementation of Central schemes.

In this meeting, there will be a discussion about the financial budget for the year 2023-24 and about the funds released by the government for the construction and development, provision of basic facilities and other matters during the financial budget of the year 2022-23. The details will be presented to the Home Minister. Apart from construction and development, the law and order and security situation of Jammu and Kashmir will also be discussed during this meeting. Shah will also chair the meeting on the construction and development of Union Territories of Ladakh, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Puducherry, Goa, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and other issues.