Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the ‘PoJK Sankalp Rally’ in Jammu on May 8 being organized by Jammu and Kashmir People’s Forum (JKPF) to reiterate the claim over Pakistan administered Kashmir. This will be Shah’s second visit to Jammu in less than two months and the third in seven months.

The rally is organized by Jammu and Kashmir People’s Forum to recall the sacrifices of PoJK refugees since independence and the rights and compensation given to them by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Amit Shah will address the rally in which PoJK refugees not only from J&K but those who have settled in other States will also be invited besides other people.

Amit Shah visited Jammu on March 18 and 19 to join CRPF’s Raising Day Parade. He also reviewed security arrangements in the Union Territory during his visit.