Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday to meet the families of those killed in the terror attack in Rajouri. Shah was received at Jammu Airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Shah, however, could not arrive in Rajouri due to bad weather, and thus, he interacted with the families through video conference, which lasted for about seven minutes.

Expressing sympathy for the bereaved families, Shah assured the arrest of the accused as soon as possible. "The people, who died in the attack will always live in our hearts," said Shah while interacting with the families. The Home Minister's visit comes in the wake of twin terror attacks in Rajouri, which left seven people dead.

Also read: J&K: Death toll touches four in Rajouri terror attack

Notably, six civilians, including two children, were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2. While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning. On January 9, the Home Minister held a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at his residence in the national capital. The meeting was in the wake of the recent terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley.