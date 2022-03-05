Ganderbal: A youth, who set himself on fire during a demolition drive in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Soura Hospital on Saturday.

The youth Amir Hamid Shah had set himself on fire in protest against a demolition drive undertaken by Irrigation and Flood Control Department over the banks of Nalla Sindh on February 22. "Amir Hamid Shah suddenly appeared from behind the illegal structure and set himself on fire on the building's roof in protest against the demolition of illegal structure raised on the banks of the water body," a police official said.

Soon after the incident, Amir was rushed to SKIMS where he succumbed on Saturday. Divisional administration has already ordered a time-bound inquiry into the incident. "Taking cognizance of the media reports of an unfortunate incident of alleged self-immolation in District Ganderbal on February 22, the administration in Ganderbal have been instructed to inquire into the incident," officials said. The district administration has already suspended Tehsildar Ganderbal over the incident.

Read: J&K: Youth sets himself on fire to protest demolition of shopping complex