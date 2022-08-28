Srinagar: Amid the crisis in the party following the resignation of its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit leaders today met in Srinagar to show signs of unity at a time when its leaders are resigning to support Azad for his yet-to-be-launched political party.

Congress president Viqar Rasool, former president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Saif Ud Soz, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Tariq Karra, and Khemlata Wakhlu met in Srinagar in a show of strength. Viqar Rasool said that the leaders resolved that they will support Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a time when the party is facing turmoil.

Viqar who become the JK unit president recently was among the locals of Azad but he said that he will support Congress leadership and strengthen the party in Jammu and Kashmir. Former Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir lashed out at Azad for ditching the party and its leadership when the party was starting the "Bharat Jodo" campaign.

He said that Azad and those Congress leaders who are supporting him are "promoting the idealogy for those who are fragmenting the country on hate and communal lines." Mir said that Azad will face the same fate as former Punjab chief minister Amrinder Singh faced after he resigned from the party.

Also Read: Altaf Bukhari launches blistering attack on Ghulam Nabi Azad

Meanwhile, another senior leader and former minister Taj Mohidin resigned from Congress and said he will support Azad's yet-to-be-launched party. "I have written to the Congress president and AICC general secretary that I am resigning from all the party posts and also from the basic membership of the party," Taj said in a press conference in Srinagar.

He said that Azad's party will not be supported by BJP. "We have nothing to do with the BJP and we have no ties with them in any way," he said. The Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir is facing turmoil as its former legislators are leaving the party and supporting Azad.