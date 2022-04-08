Srinagar: CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Nitishwar Kumar Thursday, informed that the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is set to commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11 after the Yatra was suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The registration for yatra will begin on April 11. The 43-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will begin with full adherence to COVID SOPs. According to tradition, the pilgrimage will end on August 11 on Sharon Purnima.

Rakshabandhan is also celebrated on this day. The decision to start the Yatra on June 30 this year was taken at the recent 41st meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board in Jammu under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Besides the LG, the meeting was attended by members including Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, D.C. Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K. N. Rai, K.N.Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina, Prof Vishwamurti Shastri and the senior officers of UT administration.

They had in-depth discussions on various issues on the upcoming Yatra. The Lt Governor stressed ensuring a world-class sanitation arrangement on the track and in Yatra camps. He said that all the utilities on the track routes should be ready and made functional well before the commencement of yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh on Saturday, said the police will make the annual Amarnath Yatra-2022 a success.

