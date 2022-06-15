Srinagar: Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir later this month, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbagh Singh, chaired a high-level meeting of senior officials on Tuesday to review security arrangements. The Yatra will start from June 30 and will end on August 11.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir government issued a notification for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and said that devotees need to provide Aadhaar confirmation on a voluntary basis. "DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs high-level meeting of senior officers from Police, Civil administration and CAPFs to review security arrangements & deployment of personnel for forthcoming Sh Amarnath Ji Yatra at Police Control Room #Kashmir," tweeted J&K police.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra. According to an official statement, "All work should be completed within the stipulated timeline and the authorities should ensure maximum use of technology to make the pilgrimage safer and easier for the pilgrims."