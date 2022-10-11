New Delhi: Altaf Ahmed Shah, son-in-law of late Syed Ali Geelani, who was imprisoned in the terror funding case, died in Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday. Disclosing details in this regard, Shah's daughter Ruwa Shah tweeted that her father passed away. "Abu breathed her last at AIIMS, New Delhi. As a prisoner," she said.

It may be noted that Shah was undergoing treatment at AIIMS on the order of the Delhi High Court. The court had ordered him to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi for proper treatment after being diagnosed with cancer. Earlier, the daughter of Mohammad Altaf Shah has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting immediate medical assistance for her ailing father. Altaf Shah was currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

Shah, a resident of the Soura locality of Srinagar, was arrested on July 25, 2017, with six others, facing trial in an alleged terror funding case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On October 5, the Delhi High court ordered his shifting to the AIIMS Delhi for proper treatment after he was stated to have been diagnosed with cancer.

Shah told the court he was receiving treatment for certain serious ailments at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), but it was recently revealed he was suffering from the last stage renal cancer. While claiming the RML does not have the adequate facility to treat renal cancer, he prayed he be allowed to be shifted to the AIIMS or Apollo Hospital for urgent treatment. Shah is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

