Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): With the onset of spring in Kashmir valley, the enchanting almond blossoms add to the joy and happiness of the nature-lovers. The bloom also signals the arrival of the farming season.

National and international tourists are keen on visiting the places full of almond bloom and the Valley is waiting to welcome nature lovers with open arms. Almond farming and trade provides livelihood to a large section of the population in the Kashmir Valley.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mohammad Amir, an almond farmer said there was an increase in almond blossoms this year and they hoped the production and sale of almonds will get a push. He rued that the concerned government departments were focusing more on other fruits and very little attention was being paid to almond farming which, in turn, has caused losses to the farmers.

Ghulam Mohammad, another farmer, told ETV Bharat that the people associated with almond farming "lose money every year". "People are now cutting down almond trees and planting apple trees," he said. Due to the low price of the almond crops, people are forced to cultivate other fruits, Ghulam added.

When ETV Bharat correspondent spoke to horticulture officer Nisar Ahmed about the losses in the almond sector, he said that the government was "working hard to further develop the industry". "Over the years, some new varieties of almonds have also been introduced, which are still being worked on," he said. Thousands of people directly and indirectly involved in the almond industry in the Pulwama district get employment from the sector. The district tops in almond production across J&K.

