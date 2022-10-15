Bandipora (Kashmir): Alert security forces deactivated an improvised explosive device (IED) on Bandipora—Sopore road near Ashtangoo in North Kashmir in the morning hours of Saturday. A major tragedy was averted with the security forces intervening timely to unearth the IED, sources said.

The explosive device was found on the side of the road by a team of security forces engaged in road opening work in Ashtangoo area of Bandipora. The IED was concealed inside a gas cylinder. The security forces rushed the bomb disposal squad there immediatley. The traffic movement on Bandipora- Sopore road has been halted for some time.

The incident took place on Bandipora Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district. Vehicular movement on Bandipora-Sopore road has been diverted.

