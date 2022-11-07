Ramban/Jammu: An operative of the terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda was arrested with a hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said on Monday.

Amiruddin Khan, S/o Mostafa Khan and resident of Mashita Haora, West Bengal was arrested by a police party from Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an official said. He said a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the Al-Qaeda operative.

A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Explosive Act has been registered against the arrested accused at Ramban police station and further investigation is going on, the official said.