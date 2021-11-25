Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at several locations in the Kashmir valley, officials said.

"The agency conducted searches at five locations in Shopian and Budgam districts of Kashmir in connection with the investigation of NIA Case RC-02/2021/NIA-LKW (Al- Qaeda Case Lucknow, UP)," the agency said in a statement.

It further read, "The case pertains to Umar Halmandi, an Al-Qaeda operative, who along with other accused persons, had been radicalizing and recruiting vulnerable persons for AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent) and trying to raise Ansaar Gajwatul Hind (AGH) to carry out terrorist acts for which they had already arranged arms and explosive substances."

As per the NIA, the case was initially registered as FIR No. 10/2021 (dated July 7, 2021), PS-ATS, Uttar Pradesh and NIA had re-registered the same as RC-02/2021/NIA/LKW, on July 29, 2021.

The agency has also claimed that "during the searches conducted today, a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized while further investigations are still underway."

Earlier, police sources have said, "The searches are being carried out at the residence of Muhammad Shafi Shah, a private teacher and JeI activist, Shahid Ahmed Shah, a private employee, Riyaz Ahmed Mir, a government employee in Sheep Husbandry Department, Muhammad Shaban Kumar, President of local Auqaf Committee and Muhammad Latif Shah a carpenter by profession in Shopian."

Meanwhile, there were reports that raids are also being conducted at Human Rights activist Parvez Imroz's residence at Kralpora. However, the family has denied any raid at Imroz's residence.

"The rumours are being spread. Neither police nor any official raided our residence," a family member said.

The raids come two days after NIA arrested prominent human rights activist Khurram Parvez after day-long raids at his office and residence.