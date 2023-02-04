Jammu: An airfield security review meeting was convened at the Air Force Station Jammu on Saturday, officials said. Village heads of areas near Jammu airfield, along with representatives from civil agencies concerned participated in the meeting chaired by Air Commodore GS Bhullar, AOC Air Force Station Jammu.

Key officials from AAI and civil agencies were also in attendance. According to officials, the participants discussed important areas of concern related to Airfield Security and Aerospace Safety for safe aircraft operations at Jammu. In the meeting, the AOC Air Force Station Jammu highlighted his deep concern on the need for exercising strict vigil for any untoward occurrences, suspicious activities, or drone sightings in the area.

The AOC Air Force Station Jammu also requested the stakeholders to promptly report any such abnormal activity to the Air Force. According to sources, the vital issue of maintaining a safe flying environment around the airfield was also brought out wherein he expressed his concern on rampant garbage dumping around the Jammu airport and how it is contributing to heightened bird activity and might lead to a potential aircraft accident.

The Air Force officials urged all the village heads and civic agencies to proactively report open dumping in the areas around the airfield and initiate steps to educate citizens in their areas towards better waste segregation and disposal for a safer flying environment at Jammu. Critical areas where rampant garbage disposal continues in the vicinity of Jammu airfield were also brought to the notice of authorities concerned during the meeting with a request to civic agencies to promptly act on such reckless garbage dumping, which endangers safe aircraft operations.