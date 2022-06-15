Srinagar: The Commander of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Diwedi, on Wednesday said the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces was a transformational reform for the armed forces and the nation. He said that the scheme aims to bring paradigm changes in the HR management of the Indian Army. "The scheme offers an opportunity for youth from across the country, driven by the patriotic spirit and desirous of serving the country, to serve in the Indian Armed Forces as Agniveers for a short duration of four years," Diwedi said in a press conference in Army Headquarters in Srinagar.

He said on completion of the four-year period, 'Agniveers' will go to the society as a disciplined, dynamic, motivated, and skilled workforce for employment in other sectors including corporate and industry to pursue their career in jobs of their choice. He said for the army, the biggest takeaway is to enhance the youthful profile for organizational needs by reducing the average age profile of soldiers from 32 years to 26 years over a period of time, increasing the technological threshold, and optimizing the duration of recruit training to ensure better availability of soldiers in the field Army for deployment on active duties.

Dwivedi described the scheme as a win-win situation for all. "In fact, we want the Agniveers to act as a bridge between the Armed Forces and the society," he said. Asked how the scheme would benefit the force in J-K, the army commander said the northern front is a high-altitude area, and “the younger a soldier, the fitter he will be”. "With the age, the high altitude problems arise which lowers the fitness. So, this scheme is a good one. This will bring in new blood, new youngsters, and their freshness will create success in us,” he said. He said the scheme will attract the young and ensure they do not tread the wrong path.

"This scheme will bring in youth from remote areas, provide them exposure, train them and boost their confidence to do anything they want to," he said. He said the nature and the character of warfare have changed. "It is so because the violence has gone into the virtual world. This population will be skilled. This youth will be competent for the new equipment, weapons, new things coming into the virtual or the cyber world, as they will be pre-trained," he said.